Video: Trump Vows To Secure HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS In Coronavirus 'Reparations' From China

President Trump vowed Tuesday that the US will seek to secure hundreds of billions of dollars in reparations from China over the coronavirus outbreak, reiterating that the outbreak “could have been stopped at the source.”

Trump was asked by a reporter about Germany’s apparent intention to issue China with a $160 billion bill, relating to the impact the virus has had on the European economy.

“We have ways of doing things a lot easier than that,” Trump replied, adding “Germany’s looking at things, and we’re looking at things, and we’re talking about a lot more money than Germany’s talking about.”

“We haven’t determined the final amount yet. It’s very substantial,” Trump continued, adding that “There are a lot of ways you can hold them accountable.”

“We’re doing very serious investigations, as you probably know. And we are not happy with China. We are not happy with that whole situation,” the President urged.

“We believe it could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped quickly, and it wouldn’t have spread all over the world.” Trump stressed.



