Video: Trumpers Sing 'God Bless The USA' At Rally, Dem Protesters Chant 'Racist Country, F*** This Song!'

While Republicans celebrated Trump’s rally in Tennessee with the song “God Bless The USA,” triggered Democrats were busy screaming and yelling that America and the song were racist.

Video of the Chattanooga, Tennessee, MAGA rally packed with over 10,000 people shows attendees singing along with the hit song “God Bless The USA” along with singer Lee Greenwood as President Trump enters the stage.

Meanwhile, the patriotic song triggered Democrat protesters outside the venue, with some screaming “Racist country! Racist song!”

Democrats take a knee outside a Republican Rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee, during the the National Anthem. They yell out "Racist song! Racist country!" at one point one protesters yells out "F*** this song!" Excuse me, but absolutely no one is stopping you all from moving out! pic.twitter.com/jEAkpFkVVT — Cali-Conservative🇺🇸 (@CaliConsrvative) November 5, 2018

“F*ck this song!” another shouted.

This highlights a big difference between Republicans and Democrats.

The Republicans are fired up about America’s recovery and appreciate its history, while the Left loathes the country because they believe it’s an extension of “the patriarchy,” and seek to rewrite its history.

