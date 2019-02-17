Video: Trump's National Emergency Is Real

Jim Acosta couldn’t have encapsulated the left’s disconnect from the plight of our fellow U.S citizens better: championing the rights of illegal aliens in the Rose Garden while downplaying the murder of U.S. citizens, drug trafficking, and human smuggling.

The left refuses to accept the truth due to their obedience to the UN Replacement Migration Agenda.

They oppose everything and anything President Trump proposes, even if it’s the right thing to do and they had previously supported it.

And as expected Mad Maxine Waters lead the charge of the left from her ivory tower.

Alex Jones breaks down the effects that will take place after President Trump declared a national emergency on the border.