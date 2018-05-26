Video: Tucker Battles Progressive on Gas Price Hikes

Image Credits: screenshot.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took a progressive radio host to task on Friday for Democratic hypocrisy on rising gas prices.

The Daily Caller co-founder started the segment by noting that Democrats have been calling for higher gas prices for decades because they think it will “somehow help fight global warming.” However, now that gas prices are higher under President Donald Trump, Carlson explained that Democrats now oppose the idea.

Progressive radio host Chris Hahn argued, “Trump should be attacking himself…he said [in 2011] blame the party in power for high gas prices.”

Read more


