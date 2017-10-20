Video: Tucker Carlson Grills Obama Stooge On Uranium Scandal

While the fake news media continues to avoid going anywhere near the Uranium scandal, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson dived head first into it, taking to task a former State Department official who was on the inside of the Obama administration.

Carlson interviewed Obama advisor David Tafuri, and asked why the issue isn’t getting more coverage.

“You know exactly where it is going, to places that are dangerous to the United States, and that’s because the Obama Administration with Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State allowed this to happen,” Carlson said.

“Why isn’t that considered shameful?” he asked Tafuri.

Tafuri attempted to play down the scandal, saying it was a “bad policy decision” back in 2010, then claiming that Carlson was “overstating” the importance of the story because uranium doesn’t leave the U.S. without an export license being in place.

“They have no export license!” Carlson exclaimed, adding “That’s the whole point of this story!”

“This is a huge deal that threatens our national security, but nobody seems to care because it’s Obama and Clinton,” Carlson declared, pleading with his guest, “Let’s be real.”

Tafuri attempted to deflect the scandal away from the Clintons, and onto President Trump.

“If this is a scandal, then this is a scandal for the Trump administration,” Tafuri said. “‘Cause that means during the Trump administration, this uranium is leaving the country without having proper licenses.”

Carlson then brought up the reports that the Clinton Foundation profited by upwards of $100 million.

“How is that not quid pro quo?” Carlson asked, adding “Why is that not an actual scandal, not a nonsense D.C. scandal?”

Tafuri did not have an answer, instead claiming that “the Clinton’s did not take that money… the Clinton Foundation use that money for charitable purposes.”