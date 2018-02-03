Video: Tucker ENDS Segment With Dem Congressman When He Accuses Him Of Working For Russia

Image Credits: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell accused Tucker Carlson Friday of doing the bidding of Russia — and the Fox News host did not take kindly to that.

WATCH:

Tucker asked, “In the case of today’s memo, what specifically have I espoused that empowers threats to our country?”

“You’re peddling the narrative that the Trump administration is putting out,” Swalwell said, “Which also is the Putin narrative, because they’re retweeting this with their Russian bots.”

“So I’m working for Putin too? I wonder, if you perceive the total collapse…” the Daily Caller co-founder responded.

