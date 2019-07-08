VIDEO: U.S. women’s soccer player tosses American flag on ground during World Cup celebration

At least two players on the U.S. women’s soccer team have vowed not to visit the White House, and now a teammate was seen tossing the American flag on the ground amidst the World Cup celebration.

The Fox broadcast caught a player holding a flag, letting it drag on the ground before dropping it altogether.

Don’t let that flag touch the ground please, great job by her teammate picking it up pic.twitter.com/lFYFucbDSh — JD #63 (@Darny99) July 7, 2019

Megan Rapinoe was about to step on it before another teammate snatched it off the ground.

Rapinoe has come under criticism for refusing to stand during the National Anthem, instead opting to kneel in protest. She has vowed not to visit the White House should President Trump invite them. He already has.

The U.S. women’s team defeated Holland 2-0 on Sunday.