Video: UK Thought Police Pay Man Home Visit Over "Offensive" Facebook Comments

A video out of the UK shows plain clothed police officers visiting a man’s home over “offensive” comments he posted on Facebook during a political discussion.

After getting involved in the online exchange, the man was surprised just a day later by cops turning up on his doorstep and asking him to make an appointment at his local police station.

The officers in the clip make it clear that their visit is because of a Facebook post, but refuse to specify what the man had posted and how it was against the law.

The man asked what he is potentially being charged with, to which the officer responds “malicious communications,” which he defines as making comments on an online forum “deemed to be offensive.”

The man denies that he ever said anything “malicious” and was merely engaging in political debate.

According to the description accompanying the video, the man was not arrested but he may have to appear in court.

People in the UK are routinely arrested and questioned by police for social media posts under the Malicious Communications Act.

The law states that it is illegal to send messages “for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety,” although this has been broadened to such a degree that anyone can claim “distress or anxiety” simply because they were offended.

In 2017, it was reported that British police had arrested 3,395 people for ‘offensive online comments’ in the space of a year.

Last year, Harry Miller, a former police officer himself, was interrogated by cops for 30 minutes merely for liking a tweet that was deemed to be offensive to the transgender community.

As we highlighted earlier this week, a 12-year-old boy faced national condemnation and police arrest after he sent racist comments to a multi-millionaire black Premier League footballer.

Police resources were also apparently used to investigate people who posted tweets critical of the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, violent crime continues to soar to record highs and people are being told that police may not be able to respond to crimes like burglaries because they don’t have the resources.

Argue with someone about politics on Facebook though and they’ll be round in a flash.

