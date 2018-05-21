Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Newsletter
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Video: Ungrateful Millennials Not Proud to be American
Most interviewees blame Trump for their dissatisfaction
Infowars.com -
May 21, 2018
Comments
PragerU asks people in Echo Park in Los Angeles, California if they are proud to be Americans.
Related Articles
Porn Star Lawyer Says He’s Protecting First Amendment – Despite Threatening To Sue Five Different Journalists
Hot News
Comments
David Hogg’s Latest Gun Protest: Spray Paint Graduation Caps Orange
Hot News
Comments
‘No, I’m Not Over It’: Hillary Clinton Still Can’t Accept She’s Not President
Hot News
Comments
Tim Allen Trolls PC Culture: I’ll Identify as Asian Woman in Return of ‘Last Man Standing’
Hot News
Comments
Leftist Radio Host: Trump Shouldn’t Call MS-13 Animals
Hot News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.