Video: Unhinged History Teacher Claims PewDiePie is Promoting "Genocide"

A history teacher went on an unhinged rant about YouTuber PewDiePie, absurdly claiming that the Swedish entertainer is promoting “genocide,” anti-Semitism and that his fans could be sued for retweeting his videos.

PewDiePie is the online persona of Felix Kjellberg, YouTube’s most popular entertainer who spends most of his time laughing at memes and playing video games.

However, according to one colossal moron, who somehow managed to land a job as a teacher, this constitutes promoting “genocide” and anti-Semitism.

The clip was posted to Twitter by a user called Rissian. The teacher’s identity has not been revealed.

Our history teacher told us that by supporting @pewdiepie, we are supporting anti-Semitism, racism, ignorance, etc. He also said that @WSJ is a very reputable news source. How ignorant can you get? The political arguments are more and more ironic daily. @ChrisRayGun @benshapiro pic.twitter.com/qg6BtrOhek — Rissian (@Rissian9) December 15, 2018

“And by every time you retweet one of these things, or every time you promote this idea, you are promoting ignorance, racism, genocide, anti-Semitism…..these are all things that you are putting forward when you are doing anything that promotes PewDiePie,” said the teacher.

“So be careful about this. If someone decided to, if something would happen and PewDiePie were to be sued for this, you could be complicit if you retweet it, they can make you pay a fine as well, because you have officially published anti-Semitic things, so if you are republishing this stuff, you could get in trouble for it, be very aware that that is a real thing,” he added.

The clown in the clip has obviously been indoctrinated by mainstream media hysteria campaigns about PewDiePie, the most recent of which claimed he was pushing neo-nazi material because he liked an anime review by a YouTube user who had posted questionable content elsewhere on his channel.

BuzzFeed reporter Joe Bernstein then stupidly claimed that while playing a video game, PewDiePie “laughed at a fan named “RabbiShekel” whose avatar is the famous anti-Jew “Le Happy Merchant”.

Following on the news that @pewdiepie endorsed an antisemitic YouTuber, here’s a screenshot from a recent video in which PewDiePie played a shooting game with and laughed at a fan named “RabbiShekel” whose avatar is the famous anti-Jew “Le Happy Merchant” https://t.co/8m7XZ9PV7D pic.twitter.com/b8Qt0hyOyT — Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) December 11, 2018

In reality, the full context of the clip reveals that PewDiePie was laughing because the character in the game was shot dead in the middle of the player effusively gushing about his love for PewDiePie. The speech was instantly cut off, which is what made the situation funny.

PewDiePie responded to the video of the teacher by tweeting, “RT if you’re against everything this dumbass teacher is saying.”

RT if you're against everything this dumbass teacher is saying. https://t.co/VpevlwVgAu — ????????? (@pewdiepie) December 18, 2018

The legacy media’s targeting of PewDiePie has bizarrely come to represent ground zero of a culture war in which any independent creators who have large audiences and are not puppets controlled by giant corporations are ceaselessly attacked and maligned as racists and extremists.

The mere fact that PewDiePie is able to operate free of corporate control and prosper in doing so while media outlets like Vox, BuzzFeed and VICE teeter on the brink of collapse is what drives the vitriol being directed at Kjellberg on an almost daily basis.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.