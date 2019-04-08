Video: Unhinged Leftist In Clown Makeup Melts Down Over Pepe the Frog

Video of a deranged leftist dolled up in clown makeup a la “Joker” ranting about Pepe the Frog has social media buzzing about the horrors of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The sad clown woman, known as “Lil Lunchbox,” is seen unloading on 4chan users for putting clown makeup on the notorious Pepe the Frog meme, claiming it’s a new “racist” symbol for white supremacists.

“I’m ready to go to war. I’m ready to go to motherf*cking war. You’re not gonna take a symbol of happiness and acceptance and multiculturalism and turn it into something racist and antisemitic and homophobic and transphobic. You’re not gonna do that on my watch,” the woman says.

“So Pepe, he belongs to me now. That is a symbol of the Resistance now. We are taking Pepe back, and that she’s “saving him from these freaks, these degenerates” in the right wing on 4chan.

The clown woman is referring to 4chan’s new Pepe meme, simply known as “Clown Pepe” or “Honk Honk,” believed by some to symbolize the current state of politics, culture, and entertainment in America, which has essentially been transformed into “Clown World.”

If clowns are indeed a symbol of “happiness” and “inclusion,” where’s Lil Lunchbox’s outrage at author Stephen King, who created the child-eating “Pennywise the Clown” character?

Or perhaps the several convicted pedophiles who used clown makeup to prey on children at “Drag Queen Story Hour?”

