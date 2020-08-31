Video: University Director Declares 'Every White Person In The US Is A Racist'

In comments becoming commonplace at colleges nationawide, a director at Willamette University in Oregon declared recently that “Every white person in this country is racist” because they “benefit from the structure of racism.”

Campus Reform reported on the comments of Sue Minder, Director of Accessible Education at Willamette during a webinar with Pacific University staff psychologist Dr. Shirley Ley.

The comments occur at the 12:40 mark:

Minder also proclaimed that when ‘white privilege’ is raised, most people defend themselves by stating “I’m not a racist, I would never use a racial slur.”

“I think the first step is we get over it,” Minder emphasised, adding “Stop trying to pretend we don’t have privileges of some sort, because most of us do have unearned advantages.”

In the subsequent episode of the webinar series, Dr. Ley also declared that “whiteness is the supreme standard by which all peoples of culture are measured.”

“It is important for us, particularly racialized peoples, to understand how every single day of our existence is influenced and infiltrated by white supremacy ideals,” Ley added.

Ley then proclaimed that three top indicators of white supremacy are “the need to get things done right all the time,” a “sense of urgency,” and “quantity over quality.”

So, apparently if you want to do a good job, quickly and efficiently, you’re likely a racist, according to Ley.

These kind of people are the same ones pushing for colleges all over the country to institute mandatory ‘anti-racism’ re-education courses, and ‘white accountability groups’.

