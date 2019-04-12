Video: University Justifies Attacking Conservative Speaker

A video went viral of conservative speaker Michael Knowles being attacked by protesters at the University of Missouri, Kansas City (UMKC) over his controversial speech titled “Men are not Women.”

Knowles was shouted down by a group of leftist protesters and attacked by a masked assailant wielding a squirt-gun filled with a noxious fluid.

Rather than condemn the attack, UMKC made a public statement justifying it.

UMKC stated that the “UMKC Community” aka protesters “responded in the best way” and that “UMKC must maintain a safe environment in which all points of view, including extreme ones, are allowed on campus”, such as the very extreme view that men are not women.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver dives into the gross hypocrisy of UMKC statements regarding the attack.

See the university’s response below: