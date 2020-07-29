VIDEO: Viral Doctor Says ‘In 30 Days Hydroxychloroquine Will Stop COVID In Its Tracks’ If Allowed

Dr. Stella Immanuel, who went viral after delivering remarks at the America’s Frontline Doctors Summit in Washington, D.C. on Monday, launched a new campaign to encourage COVID-19 patients who were treated with hydroxychloroquine and recovered to share their experiences on social media, claiming that if the campaign is successful and the drug is used across the country, COVID-19 can be eradicated in 30 days.

Immanuel, the Texas based doctor who went viral on Monday while extolling the ability of hydroxychloroquine to both cure COVID-19 and prevent its spread when used as a prophylactic measure, is now calling for patients she and other doctors have treated to share their stories on social media.

“We are being attacked, ridiculed, and discredited. We need our patients to SPEAK UP,” wrote Immanuel. “If you have been cured by this drug, share your story online using this hashtag.”

In the video, Immanuel doubled down on her claims from Monday afternoon, stating that COVID-19 could be quickly overcome using hydroxychloroquine.

“I’ve treated over 350 COVID patients and they are all well. I’m a pediatrician and emergency room physician. I have an urgent care and a pediatric clinic in Houston, Texas,” she explained. “Listen, our patients, you need to start speaking up. All those who have been treated, those who have been cured.”

“If you have taken hydroxychloroquine and you’ve been cured, it’s time to speak up,” Immanuel added. “We put our lives, we put our families, we put our licenses on the line to treat you. You need to speak up, make a quick video, hashtag #HCQWorks.”

“Real people have benefited from this treatment, real people have been cured,” she said.

“I’m telling you, if they allow this to go through, in 30 days hydroxychloroquine will stop COVID in its tracks.”

WE NEED YOUR HELP. We are being attacked, ridiculed and discredited. We need our patients to SPEAK UP. If you have been cured by this drug, share your story online using this hashtag.#HCQWorks pic.twitter.com/KRjtiPeeH9 — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 28, 2020

On Monday, Immanuel went viral after her speech at the America’s Frontline Doctors Summit, in which she claimed hydroxychloroquine will not only cure those afflicted with the disease, but prevent the pandemic from spreading.

National File reported:

“I want to know who is behind it, because there is no way I can treat 350 patients and counting and nobody is dead. And they all get better.” “Nobody needs to get sick,” added Immanuel. “This virus has a cure. It is called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and zithromax.” Immanuel went on to lambast officials for pushing face mask use, as well as those who want a delayed opening of public schools in the fall. “I know people want to talk about masks. Hello? You don’t need masks. There is a cure,” said Immanuel.

YouTube and Facebook have reportedly banned all clips of Immanuel speaking, Twitter has started to take similar action, suspending Donald Trump Jr. from the platform on Tuesday morning after he shared a video of Immanuel.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!