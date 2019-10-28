Video: #WalkAway Founder Calls CNN's April Ryan A Liar To Her Face

During a panel titled “Being Black Under Trump” at Sunday’s Politicon, #WalkAway founder Brandon Straka confronted CNN political analyst April Ryan, calling her “the biggest liar in the room.”

“I want to talk to April Ryan, the biggest liar in this room,” Straka said, directing his question to the CNN analyst.

Ryan responded with anger, saying, “Speaking of lies, let me tell you something, my middle name is ‘truth.'”

“You don’t want this,” she added before walking off the stage.

“You’re the one walking away sweetheart,” Straka quickly retorted before demanding Ryan come back to answer his question.

However, Ryan ironically walked away from the confrontation while Straka explained how CNN lying about President Trump led him to start the #WalkAway movement, a group created to give a voice to Democrats who left the party in the Trump era.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Watch Straka discuss the #WalkAway movement on The Alex Jones Show: