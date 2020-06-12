VIDEO: Warlord Raz of Seattle Autonomous Zone Claims Total Control, Says He Speaks With Mayor’s Office Daily

The “warlord” of Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, Raz, has said he has morning meetings with the Mayor’s office and Fire Department.

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) was set up a few days ago with the aim of creating a communist utopia in the heart of Seattle. However, it has been taken over by Raz Simone, who has been dubbed the “Black George Zimmerman,” and is acting like a warlord, extorting businesses for protection money.

A recent community meeting was live-streamed, where people in the CHAZ could bring up their quibbles and ask questions of Raz and others.



One resident at the meeting, although supportive of the “fantastic experiment” and “great opportunity” that is the Seattle CHAZ, he still had some “initial concerns” about the project:

I don’t want to step on the greater message that is the vital importance at hand, but as the people that live in this area that is now being called the autonomous zone, there’s some real day-to-day nuts and bolts things that we need answered as well. There’s deliveries for the businesses, some businesses can’t fit delivery trucks in, so we do need… But yeah, those are just real concerns, and when you try to ask these questions, there’s nobody there to help us, so it’s about opening that dialogue, and that’s what the whole idea is, because it’s all very new still.

Responding to him, Warlord Raz thanked the man “for [his] voice,” and declared that he is actually in contact with the local authorities who have accepted he is now running things:

You have my number, email and that is one of our biggest concerns. I’ve been having meetings with the Fire Department… and even the Mayor’s assistant every morning at like 5AM, something like that, 7AM, something like that. They’re all calling my number and then trying to bring as many people out here as possible, usually there’s like 12 or 8 people, and then we can have a conversation about what we can do and how we can help.

Raz said that the collective does not want to be “a nuisance to anyone,” although they think that everyone has the right to be. “We understand that you’re here and we want to respect you as well,” Raz continued. “I like to be a respectful person, just period. So communicate with us, it doesn’t have to be an issue, and we’re trying to find solutions at this point.”

