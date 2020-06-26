Video: Washington Sheriff On Governor's Mask Law - "Don't Be A Sheep"

After Washington’s Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee announced a mandatory mask mandate on Tuesday, Lewis County Sheriff Robert Snaza told a group of churchgoers “Don’t be sheep.”

Sheriff Snaza grabbed a megaphone and said, “In case you guys didn’t hear, Governor Inslee, in his infinite wisdom, has decided after over a hundred and some odd days that we should all wear face masks — inside and out. Here’s what I say: Don’t be a sheep.”

Another Ohio Sheriff, Bob Songer of Klickitat County, called Inslee an “idiot” on Wednesday and said he’s “overstepping his bounds, violating people’s constitutional rights.”

As politicians continue to abuse the Constitution and try to keep America from rebounding after coronavirus lockdowns took their toll on this country, we need more public servants to step up to the plate by refusing to enforce their orders.

BodEase, the ultimate turmeric and inflammatory support product, is back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Black Lives Matter Founder Mentored by Ex-Domestic Terrorist Who Worked with Bill Ayers

Black Lives Matter Founder Mentored by Ex-Domestic Terrorist Who Worked with Bill Ayers

U.S. News
Comments
Gun Violence Is Up 358% In NYC Amid Calls To Defund Police

Gun Violence Is Up 358% In NYC Amid Calls To Defund Police

U.S. News
Comments

Students Are Demanding A Professor Be Fired For OPPOSING Slavery

U.S. News
comments

Trump: Joe Biden “Can’t Put Two Sentences Together”

U.S. News
comments

‘Chicago worse than Afghanistan’: Trump blasts high crime rate in ‘Democrat-run’ cities, says it’s like living in HELL

U.S. News
comments

Comments