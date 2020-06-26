Video: Washington Sheriff On Governor's Mask Law - "Don't Be A Sheep"

After Washington’s Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee announced a mandatory mask mandate on Tuesday, Lewis County Sheriff Robert Snaza told a group of churchgoers “Don’t be sheep.”

Sheriff Snaza grabbed a megaphone and said, “In case you guys didn’t hear, Governor Inslee, in his infinite wisdom, has decided after over a hundred and some odd days that we should all wear face masks — inside and out. Here’s what I say: Don’t be a sheep.”

Another Ohio Sheriff, Bob Songer of Klickitat County, called Inslee an “idiot” on Wednesday and said he’s “overstepping his bounds, violating people’s constitutional rights.”

Sheriffs in Clark and Cowlitz counties said they won't strictly enforce the mask order, but will instead "educate." Lewis County's sheriff tells people not to be "sheep" for following the order. And here's Klickitat's sheriff Bob Songer (pic from his official page, too). pic.twitter.com/WE6EX7JZ5g — Troy Brynelson (@TroyWB) June 24, 2020

As politicians continue to abuse the Constitution and try to keep America from rebounding after coronavirus lockdowns took their toll on this country, we need more public servants to step up to the plate by refusing to enforce their orders.

