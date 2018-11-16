VIDEO: Watch An Illegal Try To Kill Two Cops And MSM Cover It Up

Dashcam video captured an illegal alien attempting to shoot two Arkansas police officers over the weekend.

The video shows Washington County police pull over 29-year-old Luis Cobo-Cenobio, at which point he begins shooting at officers.

Police reportedly caught up with Cobo-Cenobio about a half-hour later where he again engaged in a gunfight.

Cobo-Cenobio was later captured with the help of Fayetteville and state law enforcement and charged with four counts of attempted capital murder, as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

He was treated at a hospital after being shot in the shoulder and left arm. Officers and innocent bystanders were unharmed, according to the sheriff’s department.

“Cobos-Cenobio has been jailed on $500,000 bond, and has had a detainer placed on him by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” according to Fox News.