Video: Waters Won't Accept Even DEMOCRATS Disagree With Her Harassment Calls

Maxine Waters has doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on her calls for anti-Trumpers to harass Trump aides and supporters anywhere they go, even outside their own homes. In an interview with MSNBC, Waters refused to accept that even Democrats have expressed their disdain for such comments.

When asked what she thinks of both House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer distancing themselves from Waters’ position, Waters refused to accept that they were criticizing her.

“They [Pelosi and Schumer] don’t really say I’m out of line. What they try to do is find a way to talk about civility without attacking me or anybody else,” Waters said.

“As the leader of the Democratic Party, I expect that she would do everything that she could to make sure nobody believes that Democrats are out here harassing anybody or causing any violence, and I think that she was very responsible in the way she said that.” Waters added, speaking of Pelosi, who issued an earlier statement saying such tactics are “unacceptable.”

Schumer slammed Waters’ position, saying that “it’s not American” to call for the harassment of political opponents:

“They’re not attacking me. They’re trying to make sure that people understand that we’re focused on the children and that we’re not focused on this diversion, particularly the way the president would have it sound and make it out to be,” Waters claimed.

Waters also argued that the attention on recent harassment of Trump officials and aides is somehow a ‘distraction’ of the President’s own creation.

“This president will try to do everything to divert attention,” Waters said. “He calls me names. He calls everybody names. As a matter of fact, we expect that from him.”

In a speech yesterday, President Trump hit out at the Democratic party, calling it “the party of Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi.”

“They’re only good at one thing—what’s their term? ‘Resist,'” he said. “This has become the party of Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi.”

“They want to protect illegals coming into the country much more so than they want to protect you, and that’s not where we’re coming from,” Trump added. “The Democrats want open borders and they don’t mind crime. We want very tight, very strict borders.”

“We want people to come in,” Trump clarified, adding “We want people to come in through the legal process.”