VIDEO: Western Journos Reportedly Stage Photo Op of Migrant Woman Crying on Greek Beach

National File has previously reported on the migrant crisis on the Greek-Turkish and the resulting flare in tensions between locals and far-left western journalists.

More video footage that reportedly was taken in Greece appeared this week that shows photographers coaxing a migrant woman into various poses of agitation on a shoreline to engender sympathy in Western media.

In the nine-second video clip, a lone migrant woman in the foreground and another migrant in the background are coaxed by photographers into various poses of despondency and shrill cries of anguish, while the photographers circle and take photos in a scene reminiscent of a magazine cover photoshoot.

The female migrant holds her hands to her head and rocks back and forth, screaming, while the camera crew calmly finds the best angles.

Look at the camera men pic.twitter.com/6VugxCbbej — Asian Defence (@AsianDef) March 2, 2020

National File reported Tuesday on a video that show migrants “smoking” children over campfires to make them cry for media cameras:

Video footage allegedly taken at the border of Greece and Turkey appears to show Muslim migrants holding children over smoldering campfires to make their eyes tear up for Western media cameras.

A small child is dragged over to the smoldering fire, and held limply and violently shook over the smoke for a prolonged period of several seconds, while a woman flaps her arms and jumps around in a circle making agonized facial expressions.

The migrants then pass the now-crying children up to other migrants, who start running back up the hill towards the border with tears streaming down everyone’s faces.

The video has gone viral on social media, and has been shared by several different sources as tensions continue to flare on the Greek border due to the migrant crisis.

Dziecko trzeba okadzić dymem, żeby płakało. Płacz będzie lepiej wyglądać w telewizyjnej relacji z granicy turecko-greckiej. Dorosłej kobiecie tłumaczyć tego nie trzeba. pic.twitter.com/MdXFhL5KP3 — Dziennik Narodowy (@Dziennik_N) March 2, 2020



Weeks before Turkish President Erdogan’s attempt to blackmail NATO with a migrant invasion, Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban said an invasion was coming sponsored by NGO’s. Will the new wave break up the EU?

