The real causes behind London’s violent crime wave are being hidden to protect politically correct myths.

London’s violent crime wave is happening for 5 reasons.

– Mass immigration

– Political correctness

– Emasculation of police

– Hopeless nihilistic youth

– Degenerate “drill rap” music

This is what they don’t want you to know.

Please SHARE this crucial video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UG_N9H4XYY

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.