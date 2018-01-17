VIDEO: What Women Think About American Men Getting Weaker

As you may have seen, many American men walk proudly around downtown areas of the country wearing their skinny jeans with cuffs cut short, donning a man bun and drinking soy lattes.

But do women actually like this new wave of emasculated males?

In the colleges, media and everywhere else we are told that masculinity is toxic and that man buns are ‘in.’

We took to the streets to ask women in Huntington Beach, California, what they thought. Do they like their men manly, masculine and fit? Or do they love the ‘soy boy’ look?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>