Video: White BLM Supporters Flee From Black Trump Supporters in Cleveland

Video footage from outside the debate venue in Cleveland last night shows white leftist BLM supporters fleeing after they are confronted and out-argued by black Trump supporters.

The incident took place during a 5 hour-plus live stream broadcast by YouTuber Baked Alaska.

The initial argument took place between Baked Alaska and Biden supporters dressed as doctors. As the two groups debated abortion, one of the Biden supporters sardonically attempted to hand Baked Alaska a face mask as his friend, who is seen wearing an ‘I can’t breathe’ face mask, then tries to get in the YouTuber’s face.

However, the atmosphere suddenly changed when several black Trump supporters joined the fray, eventually prompting the white BLM leftists to flee in panic at the dreadful optics of them supposedly supporting ‘Black Lives Matter’ while shouting at black people and telling them to shut up.

“She told me to shut the F up,” a black Trump supporter tells the camera as the white BLM female begins to get triggered.

“They don’t care about black lives,” says the Trump supporter, adding, “They think it’s 1868…white Democrats used to hang us from trees, they used to burn our churches,” as the white ‘I can’t breathe’ mask wearer begins to make a hasty retreat.

“If you can’t breathe, you need to take that mask off,” the Trump supporter jokes, adding, “They’re want to appropriate some slogan because they support thugs.”

Another group of BLM leftists then walk by and are opposed by a black female Trump supporter who tells them, “All lives matter.”

The same woman then confronts a white pro-abortion female and tells her, “Black baby’s lives matter,” before the leftist’s friend almost immediately drags her away and the two flee.

They are followed by an African-American man with a ‘Burn Loot Murder’ sign who is challenged by the leftists to answer how unwanted babies are going to be taken care of if abortion is outlawed.

“It’s called adoption and foster care, I have three adopted children in my family,” responds the black Trump supporter.”

The pro-abortion leftist begins screeching and is then encouraged to leave by her friends for a second time as the group continues to try to flee.

“Get to steppin’ you racist liberal, get across that street!” the black Trump supporter shouts at them.

The same individual then confronts another white BLM supporter, telling him, “We don’t need no white savior, we’ve got Jesus!”

The white woman who previously screeched at the African-American man then gets back in his face and starts jabbing her finger at him before asserting that she understands black people because she works in a black area of the city.

However, when she is asked where she lives, she admits it’s not in the same area.

A separate African-American Trump supporter then informs the woman about how Biden is an “ass grabber” who likes to assault women.

The white leftist then claims Trump assaults women, but is unable to cite any actual evidence.

“We’ve got video evidence, we’ve got videotape, show me a videotape of a woman getting her ass grabbed by Trump,” the black Trump supporter tells her.

The group then flees the scene for a third time.

The video is well worth a watch to see how truly stumped and vitriolic leftists are towards black people when they dare to disagree with them.

