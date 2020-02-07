Video: White Liberals Apologize For Slavery by Kissing Boots of Black Power Group Members

A video shows a white couple bending down and kissing the boots of black power group members to apologize for slavery.

Yes, really.

The activist members appear to be from the Black Hebrew Israelites, an organization labeled an extremist hate group by some because of its inherent anti-white and anti-Semitic racism.

Two people who had expressed an affinity with the group were responsible for the December 2019 attack on a JC Kosher Supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey which left four people dead.

The clip shows the leader of the group placing his black boot on top of a speaker before a white man bends down to kiss it followed by a blonde woman who is presumably his partner.

Oh my lord it’s depressing to realize how easily some people are manipulated into absolute madness. Vile. They actually convinced these white liberals to get on their knees, bow to them and kiss their boots. This is seriously a form of mental illness. pic.twitter.com/L3ywnOVpfw — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 7, 2020

“Get these white women and get these white people in here man,” states the Black Israelite activist.

“Keep on coming, Mr. white man, keep on going,” he says as the couple then proceed to kiss the boot of every single member of the group.

“They showing what it means to really salute a prophet and a priest,” he asserts, adding, “This is a white couple here that’s proving they are sorry for what their forefathers have done.”

At the end of the clip, the woman even gets down on her knees on the floor to kiss the boot of the cameraman.

“Give these white people a hand,” says the leader of the group at the end of the clip.

There really is nothing more to say. The video speaks for itself.

