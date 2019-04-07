The science is in! White people food is killing the planet!

Just when you thought you’d heard it all…the liberal dominated scientific community is claiming white American food choices are the main causes of the climate crisis.

The study making this outlandish assertion just so happens to be funded by Bayer Monsanto.

Beto told Al Sharpton, at the National Action Network convention, that he is in favor of reparations in America. Alex Jones explains why future generations are not responsible for the sins of past generations.


