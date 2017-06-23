Video: Black People Destroy White Privilege Myth Pushed By Liberals

What is white privilege? Filmmaker and activist Ami Horowitz visited a “white privilege conference” in Kansas City to find out.

Horowitz first asks white attendees of the conference a series of questions and learns that in their opinions, “all white people have white privilege, all white people are racist and that black people are forced to deal with white privilege every day.” After stating those beliefs they agree it is wrong to judge people collectively without a hint of irony. They were also unable to give specific examples of how white privilege helps them in their daily lives.

Next, Horowitz goes to Harlem, New York to ask black Americans what they think about white privilege. What he finds may surprise some of the SJWs who attended the conference because everyone interviewed stressed that they don’t let it consume them and that in America hard work will grant you success no matter what your skin color is.


Related Articles

Nebraska Democratic Party official ousted after controversial audio recording surfaces

Nebraska Democratic Party official ousted after controversial audio recording surfaces

U.S. News
Comments
Actor Seth Rogen Mocks Man Who Was Stabbed 9 Times For Supporting Trump

Actor Seth Rogen Mocks Man Who Was Stabbed 9 Times For Supporting Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Senate Announces Probe of Loretta Lynch Behavior in 2016 Election

U.S. News
Comments

Johnny Depp is Another Washed Up Celebrity Trying to Virtue Signal His Way Out of Irrelevancy

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC’s Brzezinski: “Developing Dictatorship” Under President Trump

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Comments