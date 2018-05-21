Why are loser virgins turning to violence?

There have now been numerous violent rampages carried out by incels – involuntary celibates angered at being rejected by women.

The left is blaming it all on right-wing resentment and the Internet.

Yet it was their relentless subjugation of masculinity that created a generation of incels.

