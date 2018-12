Why are men settling for 5’s and 6’s on Tinder? Why have their standards dropped so low?

And why are more women watching violent, degrading porn?

Watch the video to find out.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5h43t1AQ4I

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.