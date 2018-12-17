Generation Z is captivated by edgy, offensive humor.

Gen Z trolling culture is the backlash to millennial outrage culture.

They’re the antibody to the coddled, safe space millennial pathogen that has infected our culture.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.