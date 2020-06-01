Video - Woman Begs Looters: “This is going to get Trump re-elected! PLEASE STOP!"

A woman in Santa Monica, California, begged looters to stop raiding businesses, telling them it would only secure Trump’s second term later this year.

Footage shows the woman attempting to reason with looters calmly walking out of a store with stolen merchandise, pleading with them to stop because “We don’t want Trump re-elected!”

“This is going to get Trump re-elected! Please stop!” the woman yelled at looters.

“Think first! Do not get Trump re-elected for your behavior! We don’t want Trump re-elected! Please don’t do this! They’re only gonna want him back.”



Warning: Footage contains violence, graphic imagery, profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.

