Video - Woman Blasts County Lawmakers “Obeying Devil’s Law” with Face Mask Order: “Every single one of you going to get punished by God.”

Residents of Palm Beach County blasted commissioners’ decision to enact mandatory face mask rules, with many calling the measure an overstep of their authority.

At a Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this week, numerous residents challenged the compulsory face mask orders.

CNN also covered the meeting:



One woman in particular accused commissioners of “obeying the devil’s laws” and threatened to conduct a “citizen’s arrest” of Palm Beach County Health Dept. Director Alina Alonso.

“You literally cannot mandate somebody to wear a mask knowing that that mask is killing people, it literally is killing people,” the woman’s speech began.

Angry Florida woman arguing against mask mandate brings up the devil, 5G, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, "the pedophiles" and the deep state pic.twitter.com/gviSA2wrKa — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 24, 2020

“We the people are waking up and we know what citizens arrest is because citizens arrests are already happening,” the resident told the county commissioners workshop. “And every single one of you that are obeying the devil’s laws are going to be arrested and you, doctor [Alina Alonso], are going to be arrested for crimes against humanity.”

“Every single one of you [has] a smirk behind that little mask,” she continued, “but every single one of you [is] going to get punished by God.”

“You cannot escape God, you cannot escape God. I’m going to say that again: You cannot escape God. Not even with the mask or six feet.”

The woman went on to say the agenda behind having everyone obey face mask orders is to force compliance before a wider 5G system comes online and everyone’s health is tracked.

“Six feet, like I said before, is military protocol, you’re trying to get the people, to train them, so when the cameras, the 5G comes out, what? They’re going to scan everybody? We have to get scanned, we have to get temperatured [sic]? The kids have to go to school with masks?”

“Are you insane? Are you crazy?” she asked. “I think all of you should be in a psych ward right the heck now, because none of you, none of you know what the hell you are all talking about. This is insane.”

“And then you want to open this meeting with a prayer to God… Are you praying to the Devil? Because God is not listening to that prayer, because all of you are practicing the devil’s law.”

The irate woman went on to accuse members of the county commissioners’ court of working in league with vaccine pusher Bill Gates, Democrat presidential loser Hillary Clinton and the pro-pedophilia Deep State.

“What happened to Bill Gates? Why is he not in jail? Why is Hilary Clinton not in jail? Why are all of these pedophiles that are demanding you all to listen to their rules, why are they not in jail?”

“Is it because you are a part of them? Are you a part of the deep state? The deep state is going down and if any of you are in the deep state, you are going down with it.”

