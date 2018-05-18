Video: Woman Confronts Transgender Using Women's Restroom

A woman in California filmed herself confronting a transgender person using the women’s restroom.

Jazmina Saavedra, who is running for a congressional seat in California’s 44th District, posted a video to Facebook Tuesday in which she enters a Denny’s restroom and tells a man using the facilities to leave.

“A man in a ladies room saying he is a woman. (Obama legacy),” Saavedra wrote in the video comments. “As your next Congress woman I will fight to get our right to have a ladies room just for us.”

In the video, Saavedra says she’s uncomfortable using the restroom with a man inside.

“I’m trying to use the ladies’ room and there is a man here claiming that he is a lady,” she says as she proceeds to enter the restroom.

“You’re invading my privacy,” the man using a stall tells her.

“You’re invading my privacy because I’m a woman and I deserve to use the woman, the ladies’ room,” Saavedra tells him.

“So, that guy is violating my right to use the ladies’ room here, and he’s saying he’s a lady! Stupid guy,” she continues.

She next waits outside the restroom for the man to exit.

“Excuse me, I was using the toilet,” the man tells Saavedra. “Why are you singling me out, lady? And I see you yesterday following me.”

Saavedra claimed she was prepared to defend herself had the altercation turned violent.

“I was with my pepper spray ready and I called the manager so he helped me,” she says. “How can I be with a man inside of the ladies’ room just because he thinks he’s a lady? This is unbelievable. Only in California this happens.”

Saavedra’s opponent, Democrat incumbent Nanette Barragán, condemned the video.

“I was appalled by the treatment that this woman received for simply trying to use the restroom. Everyone has the right to their own identity, and the right not to be discriminated against for who they are,” Barragán said.