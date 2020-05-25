Video: Woman Driven Out of Grocery Store by Angry Mob For Not Wearing a Mask

Video footage out of Staten Island shows a woman being driven out of a grocery store by an angry mob because she’s not wearing a mask.

The clip shows the woman surrounded by other shoppers as they yell and cuss at her.

“Get the fuck outta here” and “get out” the crowd screams at the woman while pointing towards the exit.

Staten Islanders with masks drive out non-mask wearing person in grocery store. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/iPQwk7lD9y — McAuley (@McauleyHolmes) May 25, 2020

“The viral video is part of a wave of social shaming on Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites, aimed at people not wearing face masks in public places,” reports Newsweek.

New Yorkers have been required to wear masks inside grocery stores and while using public transport since April 17.

Reaction to the video was mixed, with some decrying the actions of the mob but others vehemently supporting their behavior.

“Cool. Finally. Cuz at this point, a maskless person in an indoor place is like a shooter pointing his gun at me,” commented one respondent.

“Not wearing a mask during a pandemic is like not wearing a seatbelt in a car,” claimed another.

As we highlighted earlier, in Italy the left-wing government has announced it will recruit 60,000 citizen snitches to enforce “social distancing.”

In the United States, it looks like that won’t be necessary, as an army of volunteer Karens are willing to perform the same role for free.

