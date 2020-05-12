Video: Woman Enforces Social Distancing With 6 Meter Stick

A video posted to Tik Tok shows a woman enforcing ‘social distancing’ by holding out a 6 meter stick as she walks past cyclists and joggers on a narrow path.

“Meet my girlfriend – she is tired of people not maintaining 6ft,” states the caption to the clip.

“There you go, tell ’em baby,” says the man who is filming her from behind.

The clip shows a female jogger almost making contact with the tree branch as she waves her hand dismissively at the woman holding it outstretched.

“Woah! Somebody wants the corona!” exclaims the man.

“It’s not 6ft when convenient, it’s 6ft at ALL TIMES,” barks the text accompanying the video.

Respondents were not too impressed with the behavior on show.

“If that stick touches anyone it’s assault,” commented one.

“If she has Coronavirus and is so ‘concerned for others’ to wear a mask to ‘protect others’ WHY is she outside?!?” asked another.

“I could go for a walk in a large open area without coming into contact with people, but that’s not going to get Tik Tok views,” said another respondent.

“What I’ll do instead is go to a path that is barely 6ft wide with a long stick, annoy people out exercising, and get my boyfriend to film it.”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Eliminate unwanted invaders from your body with Living Defense Plus now at 50% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Limbaugh: Obama 'Trashing Trump Because He Collaborated With FBI To Invent Russian Collusion Narrative'

Limbaugh: Obama ‘Trashing Trump Because He Collaborated With FBI To Invent Russian Collusion Narrative’

U.S. News
Comments
OBAMAGATE: What Did Barack And Biden Know And When Did They Know It?

OBAMAGATE: What Did Barack And Biden Know And When Did They Know It?

U.S. News
Comments

Why Does The Mainstream Media Seem So Desperate To Keep The Coronavirus Lockdowns Going?

U.S. News
comments

RussiaGate Collapses: CrowdStrike Admits ‘No Evidence’ Russia Stole Emails From DNC Servers

U.S. News
comments

Michigan Sheriff Won’t Enforce Whitmer’s Stay-at-Home Order

U.S. News
comments

Comments