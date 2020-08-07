Video: Woman Left With Severe Bruising After Being Arrested by Police For Being Outside During Lockdown

A video out of Melbourne, Australia shows a woman being pinned to the ground and arrested by police for being outside during lockdown, a confrontation that left her with severe bruising.

The clip shows the woman screaming in pain as three male officers try to handcuff her while kneeling on her body.

The woman is then led away as her daughter, who filmed the incident, is threatened with arrest for not producing her ID.

“Yes you are doing something wrong, you’re out in contravention of the COVID restrictions,” states the female officer.

The daughter responds that she is “walking,” a form of exercise which is allowed under the rules, but the officer again threatens to arrest her for failure to ID.

You can do this in a disarmed country like Australia, Canada or the UK. You could never do this in the United States — at least not in Second Amendment respecting states. Take a good hard look at China-style “public health”. pic.twitter.com/JFe1gheI3t — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) August 7, 2020

The video then shows the severe bruising suffered by the woman’s mother during the arrest.

“You can do this in a disarmed country like Australia, Canada or the UK,” commented Ezra Levant. “You could never do this in the United States — at least not in Second Amendment respecting states. Take a good hard look at China-style “public health”.”

In the vast majority of civilized countries, people who violate arbitrary lockdown laws are hit with fines and are not subjected to arrest or police brutality.

However, the state of Victoria’s draconian coronavirus clamp down is being enforced with an iron fist.

In the video below, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton explains how police, “Had to smash the windows of people in cars and pull them out of there so they could provide us their details because they weren’t telling us where they were going, they weren’t adhering to the chief health officer guidelines.”

As we previously reported, within moments of the new lockdown rules being announced, eyewitnesses said police surrounded residential tower blocks in Melbourne to prevent people from leaving.

Authorities have also given police new powers to enter people’s homes without a warrant and perform ‘spot checks’ to enforce compliance with new coronavirus lockdown rules.

In addition to an 8pm to 5am curfew, residents can only leave their homes outside those hours to shop for food and essential items, carry out care and caregiving, as well as daily exercise and work.

Fines for violating the law can run as high as $5,000 dollars.

