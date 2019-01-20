VIDEO: Women's Marcher Sexually Assaults Male Reporter

Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer was sexually assaulted in Washington D.C. while covering the far-left Women’s March.

Unedited video shows a woman reaching over and grabbing at Shroyer’s genitals, who was stunned by the brazen assault given the fact law enforcement was nearby and the irony of how that assault betrays the stated core mission of the Women’s March.

“I did assault you,” the woman confirmed after Shroyer asked if she intended to sexually assault him.

