VIDEO: Yale students love the idea of outlawing Halloween

This year at Campus Reform, we’ve reported extensively how college students around the country have increasingly taken offense to Halloween celebrations, often accusing various costumes of being offensive and declaring students who wear them guilty of “cultural appropriation.”

At campuses around America, students have been discouraged from wearing sombreros, ninja outfits, Native American headdresses, or any other costume which assumes a culture one does not represent.

One prominent example of this trend came last year at Yale University, where students famously protested a professor who simply advised students to wear whatever Halloween costume they deemed appropriate.

Students at Yale and elsewhere have made it clear: they want their schools to take preemptive measures to prevent the wearing of Halloween costumes which could offend.

But would they be willing to support a more extreme measure in the hopes of limiting hurt feelings this Halloween season?

Campus Reform visited Yale with a petition to outlaw Halloween on the New Haven, Connecticut campus.

Posing as a member of the fictitious “Yale Students for An Inclusive Fall Season,” I attempted to garner support for my cause.

I had no idea how easy it would be.

After explaining that my goal was to create a more inclusive campus and limit the number of students made uncomfortable by costumes each year, I received signature after signature.

What was their rationale for signing the outrageous petition? Watch the full video to find out.