Video: Young Americans Say Trump's Coronavirus Relief Executive Order Is Really Cool... When They Think It's Biden's

Young voters canvassed by Campus Reform recently uniformly loved President Trump’s recent executive order on coronavirus relief, but only because they were led to believe that it was Joe Biden’s plan.

Watch:

When the truth was revealed, all the young people in the video were surprised and admitted that they like the plan.

“I mean, I’m not really all about President Trump, but, the part of funding schools to giving us money while in this crisis, in this whole pandemic, it did help,” one student said.

“It’s shocking in a way because, like, I also don’t like him, so it’s shocking that he did that,” another surprised person noted, adding “And I think it does change kind of my view on what he’s done throughout the pandemic.”

“I know with these measures, it does seem like he wants to help,” another admitted.

“What he did recently was good for us,” another student suggested, adding “I mean…we’re struggling students and a lot of people, it’s not just us.”

“Definitely he’s trying to help,” yet another person proclaimed, adding “I think he’s trying to help.”

With economic collapse imminent, and Congress stalling, Trump took matters into his own hands earlier this week, and issued orders to pump almost $2 trillion into the economy to support Americans in need now.

President @realDonaldTrump gives an update on payroll tax, enhanced unemployment benefits, student loan payments, and the eviction moratorium: pic.twitter.com/5tOLVioJBw — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 8, 2020

The new orders will:

Provide a payroll tax holiday to Americans earning less than $100,000 per year.

Extend unemployment benefits by $400 per week

Defer student loan repayments through the end of the year

Extend protections against evictions

Democrats denounced Trump’s action, with Nancy Pelosi calling it “unconstitutional slop” and Hillary Clinton claiming Trump’s real agenda is “going after Social Security and Medicare.”

