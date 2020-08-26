Video: Young Leftists Admit Kamala Harris Is Awful, But Say They Will Vote For Her Anyway

In a new video canvassing young leftist voters, Campus Reform found that the majority opinion is that Kamala Harris is totally unqualified, and has a dreadful record, yet they will vote for the Biden/Harris pairing anyway.

While most of those questioned were not able to name a single thing that qualifies Harris to be vice president, others just straight up admitted they don’t like her.

“I’m from California, so I kind of don’t like her,” said one person, while another added that “Every politician… there’s something dirty about them.”

The students also admitted that Harris’ past as a prosecutor troubled them, in addition to her previous comments when the California Senator said she believed Biden’s accuser in a sexual abuse claim.

In a previous video, Campus Reform found students were less likely to follow through on voting for Harris after finding out she had previously labelled all 18-24 year olds “Stupid”:



