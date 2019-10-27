Videos Emerge From Reported Site of ISIS Leader al-Baghdadi’s Death

Image Credits: @ghulamabbasshah/Twitter.

The shadowy Daesh* leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed in an overnight US-led raid in northwestern Syria according to multiple accounts from the US, Syria, Turkey and Iraq.

Videos have been circulating on social media from the site where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the man behind the recent terror resurgence in Syria and Iraq, reportedly met his end.

Syrian journalist Mohamad Rasheed has shared footage he said was filmed this morning in the village of Barisha in north-eastern Syria, close to the Turkish border.

As he walks through piles of brick rubble, he says US forces have totally destroyed the compound.

As first reported by Newsweek, al-Baghdadi blew himself up using a suicide vest. Sources told the magazine that an airstrike was conducted to prevent the location from becoming a shrine for extremists. US President Donald Trump has confirmed the results of the raid.

In another video, a large crater is seen where al-Baghdadi’s hiding place was likely located.

Kurdish channel Kurdistan 24 also published footage from the site showing a vehicle charred in an apparent explosion.

Alleged videos of heavy gunfire and airstrikes during the raid have also surfaced online.

Baghdadi has been mistakenly reported either dead or injured several times in recent years.

Regime change is the specialty of McCain, Obama, McRaven, & the military industrial complex. We’ve told you for years that their partners in fighting ISIS are ISIS. Now Kurd leadership is saying the same thing.

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Approves Special Ops Raid Targeting ISIS Leader Baghdadi, Military Says He's Dead

Trump Approves Special Ops Raid Targeting ISIS Leader Baghdadi, Military Says He’s Dead

World News
Comments
Oxford University Bans Clapping At Student Union Events To "Stop Triggering Anxiety"

Oxford University Bans Clapping At Student Union Events To “Stop Triggering Anxiety”

World News
Comments

Watch: Politically Incorrect 80s Flashback

World News
comments

Russia Will Test Its Ability to Disconnect from the Internet

World News
comments

Op-Ed: Only Cowards And Sadists Support The Persecution Of Assange

World News
comments

Comments