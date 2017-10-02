Video: Gunman Sprays Bullets Into Las Vegas Country Music Festival Crowd

Image Credits: David Becker/Getty.

Footage of the tragic shooting that took place at a Las Vegas, Nevada music festival Sunday continues to be uploaded to the internet.

This article will be updated as more videos pour in.


Related Articles

Fearless: Concertgoer Gives Vegas Gunman Middle Finger Amid Shooting

Fearless: Concertgoer Gives Vegas Gunman Middle Finger Amid Shooting

U.S. News
Comments
Hillary on Vegas Massacre: We 'Must Put Politics Aside' -- Immediately Calls For Gun Control!

Hillary on Vegas Massacre: We ‘Must Put Politics Aside’ — Immediately Calls For Gun Control!

U.S. News
Comments

NFL Fan Poll: 80 Percent Say They’ll Watch Less Football, 53 Percent Support Trump More

U.S. News
Comments

Las Vegas Shooter’s Brother Says Family is ‘Dumbfounded’ by Massacre, No Idea of Motive

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Tucker Scolds Latino Activist Who Argues That Denouncing MS-13 Gang Is Bigoted

U.S. News
Comments

Comments