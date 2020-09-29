Videos: Madrid Explodes As Police Violently Crackdown On Anti-Lockdown Protesters

Anti-lockdown protesters in Madrid were met with violence at the hands of police this past weekend, after the local government enacted restrictions in more areas of the capital city.

Restrictions on movement, gatherings of more than six people, and 10pm curfews have been mandated, mostly targeting poorer neighbourhoods where, it is argued, sanitary conditions are worse.

In affected areas, residents are allowed to leave their homes only for work, medical or educational purposes and must carry papers proving that they have been granted permission to do so by the government.

Over a million residents of Madrid are now living under such lockdown conditions, with police having support from the Spanish army in scores of districts.

The political situation in Madrid is somewhat complex.

Many protesters in the locked down low income areas are angry with the conservative regional government, with those more on the left (some extremely leftist) adamant that the localized government lockdown represents class-based discrimination.

Meanwhile other centrist and conservative protesters are just generally against the stripping away of basic freedoms by the central Spanish government, no matter where it is focused.

Footage revealed the chaos after police stormed protesters this past weekend:

Health advisors from the leftist central government are pushing the local conservative government in Madrid to impose the restrictions on the entire inner city, which would restrict close to 3.5 million people.

So far, however, the conservative regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso has resisted a second total lockdown, saying that the economic impact would be too devastating.

“We’re destroying ourselves … I don’t know how many companies continue to lose jobs and opportunities every single day,” Ayuso told reporters Sunday.


Chinese virus of tyranny comes to Western “Civilization”: Tracking apps required on phone to eat at restaurants, police visiting homes for FB posts, wedding party arrests, man jailed for 1 YEAR for having a party. It’s from China, it’s global, it’s globalist.

