Videos, Photos: Mexico Devastated by 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake

Videos and photos out of Mexico show the destruction wrought by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake Tuesday.

The earthquake struck the town of Puebla, 76 miles southeast of the nation’s capital Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of a quake which struck the region in 1985 killing 10,000.

🇲🇽 WHOA! Watch this building rock back and forth as the earthquake strikes Mexico City. (Images: @AlertaChiapas) pic.twitter.com/SS2xiiJvYJ — Keith Walker (@KeithWalkerNews) September 19, 2017

Images depict structures shaking and entire sections of buildings crumbling, while others show Mexicans struggling to clear debris and rescue people trapped under rubble.

Witness video shows buildings collapsed in the Mexico City region after powerful earthquake, damage assessment underway pic.twitter.com/abLzcPqpWG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 19, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: ANOTHER HORRIBLE VIDEO OF MEXICO CITY FOLLOWING M 7.1 EARTHQUAKE. FEARS OF MULTIPLE CASULTIES. pic.twitter.com/Ql5jUyLDQX — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) September 19, 2017

@DrLucyJones This is the moment the Earthquake Alarm System went off in Mexico City 7.1 mag. When will California EEW be fully implemented? pic.twitter.com/uS69TpAG7s — Ben (@FreedomSocietyX) September 19, 2017

RT via LastQuake RT conecora1: 7.1 earthquake footage from tourist attraction Xochimilco in Mexico City pic.twitter.com/ZNtNFtCnPp — Jason Bechler (@jasonbechler) September 19, 2017

A 7.1 magnitude #earthquake hit #Mexico Tuesday afternoon, striking about 70 miles southeast of the national capital in #MexicoCity. pic.twitter.com/M2uCyXOBGp — Aldo Giammusso ⚽️ (@AldoGiammusso) September 19, 2017

El terremoto en la redacción de "Milenio" en Ciudad de México pic.twitter.com/e7IX2lh5jD — SalvadorSchwartzmann (@S_Schwartzmann) September 19, 2017

The BBC reports “several deaths” were reported following the massive quake.

WATCH: Video shows shaking lights and restaurant tables in Mexico City as 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area (Via rramos1032/IG) pic.twitter.com/VEZiCRN0N7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 19, 2017

#BREAKING: Here was the scene from inside a building during the earthquake in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/vzCgt12InV — BreakingNNow (@BreakingNNow) September 19, 2017

Amigos por favor compartan. Hay muchas zonas afectadas que necesitan ayuda. #tenemossismo

pic.twitter.com/o57Fr7hZB4 — Carlos (@hypervoila) September 19, 2017

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake earlier this month left around 90 dead.