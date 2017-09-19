Videos, Photos: Mexico Devastated by 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake

Image Credits: ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images.

Videos and photos out of Mexico show the destruction wrought by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake Tuesday.

The earthquake struck the town of Puebla, 76 miles southeast of the nation’s capital Mexico City on the 32nd anniversary of a quake which struck the region in 1985 killing 10,000.

Images depict structures shaking and entire sections of buildings crumbling, while others show Mexicans struggling to clear debris and rescue people trapped under rubble.

The BBC reports “several deaths” were reported following the massive quake.

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake earlier this month left around 90 dead.


