Videos Show Leftists Throwing Objects From Balcony at Trump Supporter Convoy on Portland Highway

Video clips out of Portland show anti-Trump leftists throwing objects at Trump supporters’ cars as they drive at speed down the highway, something that could have caused a serious accident.

One of the clips shows a man with a bucket full of objects throwing them at vehicles to the soundtrack of “Fuck Donald Trump.”

Another clip shows a group of people throwing objects, which could be water balloons or eggs, at the cars. A woman is heard laughing in the background.

The vehicles are traveling at high speed and any object thrown, even if it’s just a water balloon, risks causing an accident.

The incident happened on the same weekend that somebody shot at a car caravan of President Trump supporters parading down Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles.

A Trump supporter was also executed in cold blood by an Antifa militant on Saturday night in Portland.

As we previously highlighted, a gang of three men also fired shots from their vehicle at a group of Trump supporters during a political rally in Charlotte.

