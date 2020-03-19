Videos Show Looting, Fights at Supermarkets in London & Paris

Video footage out of London and Paris shows “youths” attempting to loot stores and start fights in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

A clip showing a Sainsbury’s shop front in central London shows youths attempting to smash down the supermarket’s doors in an effort to break in.

According to the Daily Mail, the video also “shows a number of young people sneaking out of the store on New Kent Road” after stealing alcohol.

“Police said that Sainsbury’s staff confronted the men, who became ‘hostile and threatening’ and fled outside before trashing the store front,” states the report.

Four men aged 20 to 22 were subsequently arrested by police.

Meanwhile, another clip from a branch of supermarket Lidl in Aubervilliers near Paris shows more “youths” fighting with each other with some of them wielding weapons.

It’s not known whether the individuals in the clip were looting the store or just brawling.

Another video clip shows shoppers at a supermarket in London screaming at each other and squabbling as they engage in panic buying.

Another clip from a Tesco in London features a customer threatening to ‘bring his friends’ after the store refuses to allow him to bulk buy water.

The videos all appear to have something in common; The protagonists seems to be very “diverse,” which as we all know is definitely a strength.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Get the boost you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now at up to 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Migrant Labor Was to Blame For Coronavirus Spread in Both Iran & Italy

Migrant Labor Was to Blame For Coronavirus Spread in Both Iran & Italy

World News
Comments
Video: Migrants in Paris Refusing to Comply With Quarantine Order

Video: Migrants in Paris Refusing to Comply With Quarantine Order

World News
Comments

Martial Law France: Citizens Have to Fill Out Form Every Time They Leave the Home

World News
comments

Study: Global Pandemic Could Have Been Avoided If China Had Acted Sooner

World News
comments

Convoy of Italian army trucks haul away corpses as local crematorium flooded with coronavirus dead (VIDEO)

World News
comments

Comments