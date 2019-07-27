Videos Validate President Trump's "Rodent Infested Mess" Rant About Baltimore

President Trump’s “rodent infested mess” rant about conditions in Baltimore caused controversy, but a series of videos showing exactly that appear to prove him right.

Trump slammed House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings “brutal bully,”asserting the longtime congressman’s Baltimore district is “FAR WORSE” and “more dangerous” than the southern border.

“His district is considered the Worst in the USA as proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded,” Trump added. “Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

The comments caused controversy, with Democrats yet again accusing Trump of racism because Cummings’s district is 55 percent African American.

However, a series of videos posted to Twitter by Kimberly Klacik of the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee (an African-American woman) validate Trump’s argument.

In one of the clips, a resident complains about the “rats & rodents” problem.

Another video shows abandoned and broken-down homes, which Klacik asserts are also filled with rats.

Another clip shows trash outside one of the homes where drug dealers hang out.

“Residents constantly call the city to remove trash, no one shows up for months. Rats & roaches are a problem in almost every home. Illegal immigrants at the border live in better conditions than Americans in West Baltimore. This is @RepCummings district,” tweeted Klacik.

