‘View’ Co-Hosts Say WH Female Aide Committed ‘Battery’ Against Acosta:’She Shouldn’t Have Touched Him’

Sunny Hostin said that the female aide at the White House committed “battery” against CNN’s Jim Acosta during President Donald Trump’s press conference Wednesday.

The comments came during a discussion Thursday on “The View” over Acosta getting his WH credentials revoked over what Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called “inappropriate touching” on the aide.

Meghan McCain said that it was “100-percent” inappropriate for the CNN reporter to have “pushed” the aide’s arm away. Joy Behar, however, argued that the aide “shouldn’t have touched” Acosta.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Media Lies, Claims Acosta Video is "Doctored"

Media Lies, Claims Acosta Video is “Doctored”

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Leftist Reporters Openly Call Trump A Racist To His Face

Video: Leftist Reporters Openly Call Trump A Racist To His Face

U.S. News
Comments

California shooting: Country fans inside Thousand Oaks bar ‘were Las Vegas massacre survivors’

U.S. News
Comments

Democrat Rashida Tlaib Dances with Palestinian Flag at Victory Party

U.S. News
Comments

CNN Analyst Calls for Briefing Boycott After Jim Acosta’s WH Pass Revoked

U.S. News
Comments

Comments