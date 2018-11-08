‘View’ Co-Hosts Say WH Female Aide Committed ‘Battery’ Against Acosta:’She Shouldn’t Have Touched Him’

Sunny Hostin said that the female aide at the White House committed “battery” against CNN’s Jim Acosta during President Donald Trump’s press conference Wednesday.

The comments came during a discussion Thursday on “The View” over Acosta getting his WH credentials revoked over what Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called “inappropriate touching” on the aide.

Meghan McCain said that it was “100-percent” inappropriate for the CNN reporter to have “pushed” the aide’s arm away. Joy Behar, however, argued that the aide “shouldn’t have touched” Acosta.

