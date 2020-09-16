View Host: "Misogynistic, Racist, Homophobic" Joe Rogan Unfit to Host Debate

During Wednesday’s broadcast of “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin attacked popular podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan for allegedly being, “misogynistic, racist and homophobic.”

President Trump recently responded to a post on Twitter by saying he would be open to debating Joe Biden in a four-hour discussion with no live audience moderated by Rogan.

Asked by Whoopi Goldberg whether or not she thinks Rogan is qualified to host a presidential debate, as proposed during a recent podcast, Hostin answered with a strong, “No, I don’t.”

“I think it would be inappropriate for Joe Rogan to host a presidential debate,” she said. “I think, given his use of the ‘N’ word, I think given his comparing a black neighborhood to ‘Planet of The Apes,’ given the fact that he has called a transgender woman a man, I think all of that disqualifies him to be the host of a presidential debate.”

BEST FORUM FOR TRUMP VS. BIDEN DEBATE? After Pres. Trump agreed to let podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan moderate a presidential debate, the co-hosts discuss if debates should be modernized. https://t.co/1091s9WYqN pic.twitter.com/LBQAftBgi3 — The View (@TheView) September 15, 2020

Continuing her rant, Hostin targeted the president, saying, “I think President Trump has debased the office of the presidency. I think as a country we have lost a sense of decorum, and I don’t think a host like that should be someone who is given the honor, and I think it is an honor, to host a presidential debate.”

Talking to co-host Meghan McCain about why she enjoys the current debate format, Hostin said, “I am a traditionalist, as you know. I think that journalists should be hosting these debates. When you talk about a Joe Rogan, who has notably made misogynistic, racist, homophobic comments, that is someone that I have no interest in being given that kind of [stage].”

Joy Behar said she doesn’t even know who Joe Rogan is and suggested Jake Tapper host a debate because he “confronts them with their lies.”

“Or ‘The View,'” Behar added. “Maybe we could do it.”

The first official presidential debate will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 29 with “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace moderating.

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!