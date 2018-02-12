'View' Hosts Trash 'Hypocrite' Pence for Not Showing NKorea ‘Respect’ at Olympics

Monday on ABC’s The View, liberal co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar called Vice President Mike Pence a hypocrite for sitting down while North Korean athletes marched into the stadium at the Olympic Games this weekend.

Whoopi complained that Pence didn’t not show North Korea their due “respect,” while Hostin compared Pence’s actions to the NFL anthem protests.

After explaining what Pence did, co-host Sunny Hostin sneered that Pence was being a hypocrite, since he famously walked out of a football game last year after NFL players kneeled during the National Anthem.

“I thought that Mike Pence said that it was inappropriate to make political statements at sporting events?” Hostin said sarcastically. “Wasn’t he that guy who walked out of the football game because people were kneeling and not standing?” she added, condescendingly.

Read more