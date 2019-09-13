Viewers Claim Biden's Teeth Were Falling Out of His Mouth During Dem Debate

Some viewers claimed that Joe Biden’s teeth looked like they were falling out of his mouth during last night’s Democratic debate.

“Joe biden’s teeth are straight up falling out of his mouth,” tweeted Christian Datoc.

As Biden was being asked a question by the moderator, he was moving his mouth around as if chewing gum or to adjust something, resulting in a semi-mumbled answer.

The optics aren’t great for Biden, who has repeatedly faced scrutiny over his age.

The Former Vice President also betrayed his advancing years during other moments during the debate, such as when he suggested parents put a “record player on at night” to help their kids learn words.

He also referred to Senator Bernie Sanders as “president”.

Biden’s behavior didn’t go unnoticed by some of the other candidates.

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” asked Julián Castro during one exchange.

