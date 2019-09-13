Viewers Claim Biden's Teeth Were Falling Out of His Mouth During Dem Debate

Some viewers claimed that Joe Biden’s teeth looked like they were falling out of his mouth during last night’s Democratic debate.

“Joe biden’s teeth are straight up falling out of his mouth,” tweeted Christian Datoc.

joe biden's teeth are straight up falling out of his mouth #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/6B41py2gbL — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) September 13, 2019

As Biden was being asked a question by the moderator, he was moving his mouth around as if chewing gum or to adjust something, resulting in a semi-mumbled answer.

The optics aren’t great for Biden, who has repeatedly faced scrutiny over his age.

The Former Vice President also betrayed his advancing years during other moments during the debate, such as when he suggested parents put a “record player on at night” to help their kids learn words.

Joe Biden says we need to "play the radio" and "make sure you have the record player on at night" for children pic.twitter.com/HCFUaJV9QX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 13, 2019

He also referred to Senator Bernie Sanders as “president”.

Joe Biden just referred to Bernie Sanders as the president. #DemDebate #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/Bj1oyMK8eU — Rickey Wulff (@bigbadwulff510) September 13, 2019

Biden’s behavior didn’t go unnoticed by some of the other candidates.

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” asked Julián Castro during one exchange.

Here’s the moment where Julián Castro went after Joe Biden. Biden: "They do not have to buy in." Castro: "You just said two minutes ago that they would have to buy in … Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Kppgx0ggYP — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 13, 2019

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————